Carpinteria Handles Cate in Bishop Tournament

Girls Basketball

The Carpinteria girls basketball team took care of business Friday, handing Cate a 53-21 loss in Bishop Diego's Bird Cage Classic.

Tori Kelly led all scorers with 13 points, and Kayana Diaz contributed 11 for the Warriors (3-0).

"The way we shared the ball really impressed me," said Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant. "They did an excellent job moving the ball around and they were able to find the open man. We played unselfish basketball, which is what every coach wants to see."

Cate was led by Amber Thiery, who put up 12 points, and Morgan Prinz, who scored five points and hauled in five rebounds while playing stout defense.

"We will need to come off of this loss with a renewed sense of purpose and play," said Cate coach Amy Venditte.

