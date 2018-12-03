Carpinteria Has 20-Match Unbeaten Streak Snapped

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria suffered its first boys soccer loss of the season, falling 3-1 at Channel Islands on Monday.

Going back to last year's CIF-Southern Section and Regional Championship season, it was the first loss for the Warriors in 20 matches.

The Warriors fell behind 2-0 before Solomon Nooihakaika-Anderson scored off a bad clearance by the Raiders.

Unfortunatley for Carpinteria, it conceded a third goal just before halftime.

"Our team seemed low on energy, out of sync and not performing to their standards," coach Leo Quintero said. "We don’t discredit Channel Islands on a good win. However, I feel we shot ourselves in the foot by not converting on the opportunities that arose."

The Warriors (2-1-1) play at Rio Mesa on Wednesday.