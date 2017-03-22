Carpinteria Has Rough Start to TVL Schedule

Baseball

Two St. Bonaventure pitchers combined on a no-hitter, and the Seraphs pounded out 12 hits en route to a 13-0 win over visiting Carpinteria in the Tri-Valley League baseball opener on Wednesday.

"St. Bonaventure is really good and we were unprepared," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The Seraphs are well coached and took advantage of every single opening that we gave them."

Leading 5-0, St. Bonaventure (7-1, 3-0) blew the game open in the sixth with eight runs.

Jake Saum and Corey Gear threw the no-hitter. Saum struck out 11 Warriors, walked three and hit a batter in five innings of work. Gear pitched two innings of perfect relief.

Cooney hopes his team gained a valuable lesson from the loss, which dropped Carpinteria to 5-3.

"If we learn from the experience and are motivated by it, great!," he said. "We'll be looking to judge ourselves based on our response to a disappointing day at the ballpark."

These two teams meet again on Friday at Carpinteria's John Calderwood Field.

Carpinteria…000 000 0 — 0 0 2

St. Bonaventure…013 018 x —13 12 0

Mayer, Vega (4), Nuno (6), Martinez (6) and Spach, Carrillo (5); Saum, Gear (6) and Gastelum, Moes (6)

W—Saum 3-0. L—Mayer 2-2

