Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Carpinteria Has Rough Start to TVL Schedule

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 22, 2017 | 8:03 p.m.

Two St. Bonaventure pitchers combined on a no-hitter, and the Seraphs pounded out 12 hits en route to a 13-0 win over visiting Carpinteria in the Tri-Valley League baseball opener on Wednesday.

"St. Bonaventure is really good and we were unprepared," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The Seraphs are well coached and took advantage of every single opening that we gave them."

Leading 5-0, St. Bonaventure (7-1, 3-0) blew the game open in the sixth with eight runs.

Jake Saum and Corey Gear threw the no-hitter. Saum struck out 11 Warriors, walked three and hit a batter in five innings of work. Gear pitched two innings of perfect relief.

Cooney hopes his team gained a valuable lesson from the loss, which dropped Carpinteria to 5-3.

"If we learn from the experience and are motivated by it, great!," he said. "We'll be looking to judge ourselves based on our response to a disappointing day at the ballpark."

These two teams meet again on Friday at Carpinteria's John Calderwood Field.

Carpinteria…000 000 0 — 0 0 2
St. Bonaventure…013 018 x —13 12 0
Mayer, Vega (4), Nuno (6), Martinez (6) and Spach, Carrillo (5); Saum, Gear (6) and Gastelum, Moes (6)
W—Saum 3-0. L—Mayer 2-2
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 