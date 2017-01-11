Carpinteria High Doomed by Slow First Half

Boys Basketball

The Carpinteria High boys basketball team fell behind early and couldn't rally to take down Santa Clara in a Tri-Valley League matchup, eventually losing 53-37 on Wednesday.

Santa Clara took a 31-16 lead into halftime and outscored Carpinteria (9-7, 1-2) by one the rest of the way.

Terrell Richardson put up a double-double for the Warriors, scoring 20 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

"When we play with good effort and execution for a full game we will have every opportunity to win games," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales.

Carpinteria travels to Bishop Diego on Friday in a crucial rivalry matchup for both teams.

