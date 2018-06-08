Carpinteria High School Graduates 144 in 2018 Commencement Ceremony

Cheered on by family and friends, newest Warrior alumni led by valedictorians Olivia Light and Jeremy Saito

Carpinteria High Class of 2018 salutatorians Hannah Souza, right, and Jessica Lord address the school’s commencement ceremony Friday evening. (Rosana Swing photo)

Many of the Class of 2018 will be attending Santa Barbara City College as part of SBCC’s Promise program. (Rosana Swing photo)

Carpinteria High School celebrated its 144 graduating seniors during a campus commencement ceremony at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium on Friday evening.

“We are proud of the Class of 2018, and we thank them for giving us the opportunity to be part of their education,” Principal Gerardo Cornejo told Noozhawk.

Olivia Light and Jeremy Saito were named senior class valedictorians. This year’s salutatorians were Jessica Lord and Hannah Souza.

Among the school’s 101st graduating class, alumni have been accepted to the nine undergraduate University of California and California State University schools.

Many seniors also are taking advantage of the tuition-free Santa Barbara City College Promise program, Cornejo said. The program is offered by the nonprofit SBCC Foundation, which pays for tuition and other enrollment fees, and two years of books and supplies.

