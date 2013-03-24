Carpinteria High’s Allie Nixon Sings Her Way to 2013 Teen Star Title

Allie Nixon of Carpinteria High School was crowned the winner of the 2013 Santa Barbara Teen Star Showcase Finale on Saturday night at The Granada Theater.
Nixon, a senior, triumphed over runners-up Gabe Reali, a sophomore at Santa Barbara High School, and Madeleine Meyer, a sophomore at Providence Hall in the annual competition, sponsored this year by Deckers Outdoor Corp. and the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.
The other finalists were Julieanna Bartling, a freshman at Laguna Blanca School; Jason Hahs, a senior at San Marcos High School; Kendall Kincaid, a senior at Carpinteria High; Nathaniel Neumann, a sophomore at Dos Pueblos High School; Jason Paras, a junior at Dos Pueblos High; Justice Sweeney, a sophomore at Olive Grove Charter School; and Xeni Tziouvaras, a senior at Dos Pueblos High.
Alternates were Rachel Lacambra Guron, an eighth-grader at Vandenberg Middle School in Lompoc, and Olivia O’Brien, an eighth-grader at La Colina Junior High School.
The night’s festivities included a performance by 2012 Teen Star Rachel La Commare.
— Gary Lambert is a free-lance photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.