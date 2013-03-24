Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 7:54 pm | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria High’s Allie Nixon Sings Her Way to 2013 Teen Star Title

Gabe Reali of Santa Barbara High, Providence Hall's Madeleine Meyer earn honors as runners-up

By Gary Lambert, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | March 24, 2013 | 3:00 a.m.

Allie Nixon of Carpinteria High School was crowned the winner of the 2013 Santa Barbara Teen Star Showcase Finale on Saturday night at The Granada Theater.

Nixon, a senior, triumphed over runners-up Gabe Reali, a sophomore at Santa Barbara High School, and Madeleine Meyer, a sophomore at Providence Hall in the annual competition, sponsored this year by Deckers Outdoor Corp. and the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

The other finalists were Julieanna Bartling, a freshman at Laguna Blanca School; Jason Hahs, a senior at San Marcos High School; Kendall Kincaid, a senior at Carpinteria High; Nathaniel Neumann, a sophomore at Dos Pueblos High School; Jason Paras, a junior at Dos Pueblos High; Justice Sweeney, a sophomore at Olive Grove Charter School; and Xeni Tziouvaras, a senior at Dos Pueblos High.

Alternates were Rachel Lacambra Guron, an eighth-grader at Vandenberg Middle School in Lompoc, and Olivia O’Brien, an eighth-grader at La Colina Junior High School.

The night’s festivities included a performance by 2012 Teen Star Rachel La Commare.

— Gary Lambert is a free-lance photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.

Allie Nixon performs at The Granada Theatre. (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)
A stunned Allie Nixon accepts her award as 2013 Santa Barbara Teen Star winner Saturday. (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)
