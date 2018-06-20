Carpinteria Holds Off Nordhoff for 46-43 Victory

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria outscored Nordhoff 14-1 in the third quarter and held on to win the Tri-Valley League boys basketball game, 46-43, on Monday night.

Nordhoff was able to cut a 12-point deficit to three with two minutes to play, but the Warriors made some defensive stops and Chris Ramirez hit two big three-pointers to help maintain the lead.

Carpinteria survived with several players in foul trouble. Nordhoff attempted 33 free throws and made 19 compared to the Warriors shooting eight and making four.

"Our being in foul trouble didn't allow us to be as aggressive as we would like but we kept playing effectively," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was happy the team was "able to send off our seniors in the right way, with a win."

Seniors Eli Correa, Michael Garibay and Jacob Garside were honored before the game.

Carpinteria is 4-8 in league and 12-13 overall.

