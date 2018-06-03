Carpinteria Holds Off Santa Clara for Frontier League Win

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria made a huge defensive stop with 13 seconds left and escaped with a 57-55 boys basketball win over Santa Clara in a Frontier League game on Wednesday night.

With the score 56-55, Santa Clara attempted to drive the lane, but Brady Sturdivan, Terrell Richardson and Dom Sturdivan converged to deny a shot and the Saints fouled with two seconds left in the game. Brady Sturdivan made one free throw to make the difference in the game.

"I'm very pleased with how we battled every second of the game," Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez said. "We kept our composure down the stretch and made the defensive plays to win the game. This was an excellent team victory."

Carpinteria got off to a good start, taking a 21-12 lead behind the scoring of Richardson and Noah Nuño. Santa Clara cut the lead to 35-32 at halftime. The score remain close throughout the second half.

Carpinteria improves to 3-6 in league and 3-7 overall.

