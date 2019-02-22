Carpinteria Holds On For Victory in Season, League Opener

Baseball

Carpinteria built a 6-0 lead after three innings and then hung on to defeat Nordhoff, 6-5, in the season and Citrus Coast League baseball opener on Friday at John Calderwood Field.

Starting pitcher Chase Mayer caught a potential tying run attempting to steal to end the fifth inning and reliever Miles Souza escaped jams in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory for the Warriors.

The left-handed Mayer struck out seven, walked one and allowed five runs on nine hits in his five innings of work. Souza struck out three.

Mayer also contributed to the offense, collecting two hits, including a bases-loaded, two-run douible in the second inning. Noah Nuño followed with a two-run double of his own for a 4-0 lead.

The Warriors made it 6-0 in the third when freshman second baseman Luke Lounsbury hit a two-run, two-out single.

"It was a game of firsts," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "First time we turned the scoreboard on, first live action at John Calderwood Field, first Citrus Coast League game, first senior start for Mayer, first time Diego Hernandez ever played catcher, and first varsity action for several players.

"The bottom line is that the team played well enough to dodge the spirited Rangers and grab our first win."

The Warriors will host the Hueneme Vikings next Wednesday in Citrus Coast League play.

