Carpinteria’s Holiday Spirit Parade Features Swirls, Twirls and a Doggone Good Time

Spectators line Linden Avenue for seaside community’s annual display of Christmas cheer

Two- and four-legged members of the Carpinteria Dog Owners Group walk in Carpinteria’s Holiday Spirit Parade on Saturday afternoon. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Carpinteria High School cheerleaders

The Carpinteria High School cheerleaders brought Warrior Spirit to the Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Carpinteria’s Holiday Spirit Parade kept some participants on their toes. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

A color guard leads the way during the Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Members of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce stroll along as Carpinteria’s Holiday Spirit Parade travels Linden Avenue on Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Connie Getson was among those marching in Carpinteria’s Holiday Spirit Parade, while her 17-year-old golden retriever, Diva, went along for the ride. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Keep on truckin’. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 8, 2018 | 9:40 p.m.

Festive floats, energetic performers and canines in costumes marched their way through downtown Carpinteria on Saturday afternoon, spreading cheer during the annual Holiday Spirit Parade.

Dozens of dancers, schools, businesses and community groups traveled along Linden Avenue from Ninth Street to Sixth Street under sunny skies. The daytime parade, sponsored by the Downtown Merchants and the Downtown-T Business Advisory Board, drew much of the Carpinteria community and hundreds of visitors.

Spectators lined both sides of Linden Avenue, waving and cheering to the more than 30 entries of parade participants.

For the first time, Connie Geston participated alongside her almost 17-year-old golden retriever, Diva, and a handful of Carpinteria Dog Owners Group members and their four-legged friends.

Geston pulled Diva, who was decked out with a tiny red Santa hat and a holiday sweater, in a green wagon.

“Diva’s blind and deaf, but she still has a lot of kick in her,” said Geston, a Carpinteria resident since 2005. “I’m excited to meet some new people who are dog-friendly.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

