Carpinteria Hosting Dan Mercer Invitational

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria’s girls basketball team will host seven teams for the first Dan Mercer Holiday Invitational.

The tournament is named after the Warriors’ long-time girls basketball coach who retired after last season.

Carpinteria is in Pool A with Nordhoff, Westlake and Orcutt. Pool B consists of Fillmore, Channel Islands, Providence and Royal.

Pool play games will run Tuesday through Thursday, starting each day at 2:30 p.m. The placement games are Friday: 7th place at 2:30 p.m., 5th place at 4 p.m., 3rd place at 5:30 p.m., and the championship at 7 p.m.

Carpinteria plays all its pool-play games at 7 p.m. The Warriors open with Orcutt Academy, play Nordhoff on Wednesday and Westlake on Thursday.

