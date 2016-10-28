Carpinteria is 4-Quarters Strong in Win Over Santa Clara

Football

Carpinteria took the drama out of this one early.

After losing on a last-second touchdown a week ago, the Warriors roared out to a 20-6 halftime lead and kept the pedal to the metal in the second half, rolling to 50-12 win over visiting Santa Clara and keeping their CIF playoff hopes alive.

Jacob Garside scored three touchdowns, including a 40-yard run in a big third quarter. The Warriors scored 22 points in the quarter to put the game out of reach.

Mike Garibay had a big night running the ball, rushing for 97 yards on 11 carries. Carpinteria ran for six scores on the night.

Leo Vargas contributed to the third-quarter eruption with a 65-yard touchdown return of a Santa Clara kick after Carpinteria scored a safety. He also had a touchdown run in the first quarter.

Carpinteria (3-6) is now 1-1 in the Frontier League. A win at Malibu on Friday clinches second and possibly a CIF playoff berth.

