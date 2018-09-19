Carpinteria Jumps on Fillmore Early, Wins in 4 Sets

Girls Volleyball

Outside hitter Yaneli Silva put away 12 kills and setter Mary Sawlaw handed out 31 assists for Carpinteria in a 25-12, 25-20, 15-25, 25-13 girls volleyball win over Fillmore in a Citrus Coast League match on Wednesday.

"We picked up some decent momentum early in the game and continued all the way through the match," said Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia, whose team lost against Hueneme on Tuesday. "Our defense was very solid and very little made it past our defensive line."

Libero Mariela Guerrero played a solid making, picking up 27 digs.

"She's getting better every game," said Garcia.

Outside hitter Amber Watkins added to the offense with eight kills.

Carpinteria is 2-3 in league and 2-4 overall. The Warrior host Cate on Thursday.