Carpinteria Jumps on Hueneme Early, Wins 10-1

Baseball

Carpinteria erupted for five runs in the first inning, and three pitchers combine on a two-hitter in a 10-1 victory over Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League baseball game at John Calderwood Field on a wet Wednesday.

Miles Souza, Tyler Cervantes and Luke Lounsburuy provided RBI hits in the first inning for the Warriors (2-0 overall and in CCL).

On the day, Souza had three hits, including a triple, two RBI and scored three runs. Chase Mayer had three hits, including a triple, scored twice and drove in a run, and Jacob Macias had two hits, including a double and a RBI.

Mayer started on the mound and struck out six and walked two in three innings. Souza picked up the win, needing just 29 pitches over three innings, while striking out three.

Carpinteria had a no-hitter going until Hueneme singled with no outs in the seventh.

"Conditions were not great but the plan could not have been executed better by the players," coach Pat Cooney said. "We needed to pitch efficiently and score early just in case the weather shortened the game. As it turned out, it was a regulation length game that we needed to grind through."

The Warriors play at Santa Paula on Friday.