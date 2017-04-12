Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Carpinteria Jumps on Nordhoff Early in 7-3 Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 12, 2017 | 7:10 p.m.

Carpinteria scored early and handed Nordhoff a 7-3 defeat in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Wednesday at John Calderwood Field.

The Warriors used three singles, an error, a walk and a hit batter to jump on the Rangers with three runs in the first inning. They added single runs in the second and third for a 5-1 lead. Tony Vega hit a two-out single in the second to score Chase Mayer for the fourth run and Sal Delgado belted a solo homer in the third to help his own cause.

Carpinteria improves to 10-4 and 3-2 in the TVL while Nordhoff falls to 1-11, 0-3.

Jacob Garside pushed across an insurance run with a two-out, pinch-hit RBI single in the fifth and Toby Spach had a RBI single

"The team executed and applied enough pressure in the key spots in the order to work their way to a win," said Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney.

Dominic Sturdivan had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored.

"His best day at the plate so far to compliment his normal steady play at shortstop," said Cooney.

Delgado pitched 5.2 innings and picked up the win, and Tony Vega finished out the game.

"Sal would be first to tell you that he didn't have his 'A' stuff, but he and catcher Toby Spach did a great job grinding through the key at-bats and limiting any potential damage," Cooney said. "Tony Vega continues to perform.  He made a diving defensive play at second, had another two-out RBI, scored, and threw no-hit relief." 

Carpinteria travels to Nordhoff on Friday.


Nordhoff…010 101 0  — 3 5 2
Carpinteria…311 011 x — 7 8 3
N: Morrison, Tucker (2) and Tucker, Morrison (2)
C: Delgado, Vega (6) and Spach
WP Delgado (4-1). LP Morrison
HR—C: Delgado (1) 3rd inn., none on
 

