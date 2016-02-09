Carpinteria Keeps Its Cool on Hot Day, Beats Villanova in Girls Soccer

Girls Soccer

Alejandra Alvarez scored the game-winning goal in the second half, lifting Carpinteria to a 2-1 Frontier League girls soccer win over Villanova in 90-degree heat in Ojai on Tuesday.

Alvarez got behind the defense and blasted a volley over the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper.

"It was more relief than anything as it kept our chances of advancing to CIF alive with one more league game to play," noted Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead early in the match when Jessica Meza headed in a cross from Jenny Alaniz. They created several chances to add to the lead, "but finishing has been a thorn in our side this season," said Bryant.

Villanova capitalized and scored the equalizer in the 55th minute.

Carpinteria kept its composure and worked to get the game winner.

"This is where we have improved as we did not panic like we did a few games back but held our composure and actually started playing our style of game a little more," said Bryant.

Carpinteria is now 7-8-4 overall and 5-5-3 in the Frontier League.

