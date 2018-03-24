Carpinteria Keeps Neck Above Water Through Two Rounds at Santa Ynez Tournament

Softball

After a comfortable 7-3 win, the Warriors eked out victory on time limit

Carpinteria softball emerged with two wins at the Santa Ynez Tournament on Saturday.

Carpinteria 7, Santa Maria 3

The Warriors used a 10-hit attack and a solid pitching and defensive effort to top the Saints.

The squad jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings. Samantha Saenz blasted a solo home run to center field.

But the Saints punched in three runs in the fifth to keep themselves within distance.

Amanda Blair singled and came home on a Saenz triple in the bottom of the fifth. Saenz then scored on a fielder's choice to extend Carpinteria's lead.

On the day, Saenz led the offense with a home run, a triple, single and three RBIs with two runs scored.

Kayana Diaz and Mikayla Blair pitched in with two hits each.

Raquel Cordero was excellent on defense, Warriors coach Henry Gonzalez said.

Carpinteria 6, Orcutt 5

Late-game teamwork saw a Warrior team climb back into the lead before the game was called due to a tournament time rule.

Carpinteria found itself trailing 5-4 heading into the sixth, but Raquel Cordero hit a deep double to score Amanda Blair, and Kaela Kelley laid down a bunt to get Samantha Saenz home for the game-winning run.

The Blair sisters, Mikayla and Amanda, got on base in the first and the Warriors scored on an error. Isabel Studt hit a deep right-field line drive to score Blair and Kayana Diaz, in the third.

A three-hit, two-walk Orcutt inning put the Warriors down in the fifth, before the team stormed back for the win.

Gonzalez praised his team's character in the comeback victory.

"I was very pleased with our focus and energy for both games," Gonzalez said. "We put together two solid games versus quality opponents."

Carpinteria returns to action April 3 against Santa Clara.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.