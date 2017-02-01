Carpinteria Knocks Off Grace Brethren

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria stayed in the playoff hunt by defeating Grace Brethren 3-1 in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer game on Wednesday.

After both teams scored in the first seven minutes, Alex Ramirez gave Carpinteria the lead for good, finishing a Diego Perez corner kick with a header in the 14th minute.

In the 37th minute, MacLain Clayton flicked a Perez corner kick to a waiting Jovanny Avila who finished with a header for his first goal of the season for a 3-1 lead.

The Warriors jumped on the Lancers early. Vincent Gonzalez powered in a shot in the fourth minute off a pass from Edgar Mendoza for the quick 1-0 lead for the Warriors. Three minutes later, Grace Brethren capitalized on a defensive error and evened the score 1-1.

Brian Garcia made six saves for the Warriors (4-3-1).

"Overall great team win," said coach Leonardo Quintero. "It seems as though this young group is carrying momentum into these remaining league matches and today's score is testament to their effort."

