Carpinteria Knocks Off Hillcrest Christian in 3 Sets

Girls Volleyball

Jenny Alaniz and Shaya Alexander paced Carpinteria to a stunning sweep against once-beaten Hillcrest Christian in a CIF-SS Division 9 girls volleyball playoff match on Tuesday in Thousand Oaks.

Hillcrest Christian came into the match with a 16-1 record.

Alaniz had seven kills and one block, and served up four aces. Alexander put away six kills and had three blocks in the middle.

Setter Yaneli Silva handed out 17 assists and picked up for digs for the Warriors (8-6), who advance to a second-round match against either Glendale Adventist or Pacific Lutheran on Thursday.

