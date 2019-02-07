Carpinteria, Laguna Blanca Ousted in CIF Soccer Playoffs

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria suffered a 1-0 loss at Valencia in a CIF-SS Divison 4 boys soccer first-round playoff game on Thursday.

The host Vikings scored the game winner in the 65th minute.

"We had plenty of opportunities the entire game and for unknown reasons the ball did not find the back of the net for us tonight," said Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero. "We are proud of this team and it will be a bittersweet departure for our graduating student athletes."

The lose nine starters to graduation.

Laguna Blanca Falls at Azusa

Laguna Blanca gave No. 2 seed Azusa a battle before falling 4-3 in a Division 6 first-round game.

Owen Pryor, Suleyman Bah and Fattah Koroma scored for the Owls.



