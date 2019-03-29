Carpinteria Valley Leaders Discuss State of the Community, Economic Forecast

Highway 101 widening project, cannabis cultivation and labor market updates top the agenda at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Wade Nomura has been the mayor of Carpinteria since December and “we still have a city,” he joked Friday at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Community and Economic Forecast Luncheon at the Rincon Beach Club.

Business and government people gathered to hear the latest on economic trends, policy decisions and projects.

Nomura lauded the city’s “small-town charm” and the way it welcomes visitors, as well as its robust volunteerism.

He also updated the crowd on the many projects in the works in town, including elements of the Highway 101 widening project.

Some of the overpass construction is happening outside his home, he said, adding that he will be happy when work on the Casitas Pass Road and Linden Avenue overpasses finishes later this year.

He said city leaders also are updating the General Plan and Local Coastal Plan.

Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams talked about the county’s cannabis program and said officials want to “bring folks in from the gray market” and shut down operators who aren’t complying with the rules.

Carpinteria Valley has more than a dozen pending applications for marijuana cultivation, and a few permits already have been approved by the county. The tax revenues so far have been spent on enforcement action, Williams said.

Mark Schniepp of the California Economic Forecast presented Carpinteria Valley numbers on housing, the labor market and tourism, and noted that technology is the driver of jobs in the area right now.

There aren’t enough unemployed people to actually fill all of the jobs, he said. While the number of local retail jobs is down, the number is up for restaurant and bar jobs, which makes sense, he said, with all of the breweries and wineries opening.

Tourism in the Carpinteria Valley is flourishing, and short-term rentals are boosting transient occupancy tax revenues, Schniepp said. Commercial real estate vacancies are low, and there isn't much new housing development right now, he added.

He asked the crowd how they would describe the current economy and presented a funny range of responses, later saying that two of the answers were right: “Business is good and I’m having one of the better years of my career,” and, “It doesn’t matter … I’m retiring this year and my pension or IRA will carry me into heaven.”

There were laughs for the fourth one: “I'm hoping the Green New Deal will save us all.”

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .