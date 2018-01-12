Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:59 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Library Reopening Saturday, Montecito Branch Closed Indefinitely

By Jen Lemberger for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | January 12, 2018 | 2:47 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is open for regular business hours at Central Library, and the Eastside, Goleta, Buellton, and Solvang libraries.

The Carpinteria Library will be re-opening on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While we anticipate that internet access and WiFi will be unavailable at Carpinteria for an unspecified period, we remain a safe and comfortable place to read or check out library materials.

The Montecito Library will remain closed until further notice.

At this time we do not have any information about the status of the library facility.

Our hearts are with the residents of Montecito, and we are committed to ensuring that our services are open and available to the community as soon as possible.

 If you have requested library materials from another location to be picked up at the Montecito Library, please call the Central Library to check on the status of your materials and potentially reroute them to a different library location, at 805.962.7653.

If you have been impacted by any of the recent weather events and have questions about your library account, please contact us. We are here to help! 

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online for our contact information, as well as information about library hours, locations, programs and services. 

All library programs are free and open to the public.​

 

