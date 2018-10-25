Carpinteria Lions Club Festival of Trees Helps Grow Nonprofits

The 9th Annual Festival of Trees, sponsored by the Carpinteria Lions Club, opens Friday, Nov. 23. The 16-day event has moved back to the old Austin’s Hardware Building, 700 Linden Ave., for 2018, thanks to the generosity of the building’s new owners.

The Lions Club also thanks the Carpinteria Arts Center, which hosted the event last year but is unavailable this year due to continued renovations at its location. The Lions Club looks forward to being back at the revamped facility in 2019.

As always, net proceeds from the festival will benefit only local nonprofits.

The club has extended the Request for Funds deadline to Nov. 2. All requests must be in writing and include why the funds are being sought and what they will be used for in the Carpinteria community.

Send written requests as soon as possible to Mike Dawson, Festival of Trees committee chair, 805-680-9600 or email [email protected]

The Festival of Trees began eight years ago. The inaugural year featured 13 beautifully decorated trees and raised $14,000 for the Culinary Arts program at the Carpinteria High School.

The 2017 Festival of Trees, benefiting four local nonprofits, featured 25 trees and raised $20,000 (at $1 per ticket) in ticket sales, despite being closed for seven days during the Thomas Fire.

The Lions Club is now requesting local individuals, businesses, service organizations and nonprofits to participate in the festival by sponsoring a tree.

Each year, participating sponsors showcase creativity and decorating skills to create decorated Christmas trees for all to enjoy. All trees are donated by the Carpinteria Lions Club and will be set up inside the building ready for decorating.

Spaces are limited. Submit requests to participate to Dawson, Festival of Trees committee chair, 805-680-9600 or email [email protected] no later than Nov. 17.

— Mike Dawson for Carpinteria Lions Club.