Carpinteria Loses Heartbreaker in Wild-Card Playoff Game

Baseball

Lompoc scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and beat Carpinterira, 4-3, in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 wild-card baseball playoff game on Tuesday at Dan Bodary Field.

The Warriors broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh when David Martinez hit a two-out double to drive in Dominic Sturdivan all the way from first base.

Senior right-hander Sal Delgado and Lompoc lefty Jesse Gasca were in a pitcher's duel. Delgado walked four and struck out six and scattered seven hits before he ran up against the 110 pitch limit in the seventh. Gasca was relieved by Vincent Grossini, who was the eventual winner.

"Of course the loss stings, but the only disappointment shared today was right at the end," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The players prepared, competed really well under challenging conditions, and put themselves in a position to win.

"Sal Delgado pitched his best game of the season."

Carpinteria (12-10) scored in the first inning as Chase Mayer walked and was singled in by Tony Vega. The Braves knotted the score in the second, but the Warriors regained the lead, 2-1, in the fourth when Albert Hugo doubled in Toby Spach. Lompoc scored the tying run in the sixth.

Noah Nuno had two hits for the Warriors.

Lompoc advances to a first-round game at second-seeded La Cañada on Thursday.

"The end of the season is a lot to take in right away," Cooney said. "We have a core of seniors that have been working really hard on improving themselves and Carpinteria Baseball for the last four seasons. There is no doubt in my mind that they have left the place and program better than when they found it. We also believe that the group that is moving on has had a positive experience here and acquired some tools to help them succeed in making the next step in life."

