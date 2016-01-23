Carpinteria Loses Heartbreaker to Foothill Tech

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria came out on the short end of a 2-1 girls soccer decision against Foothill Tech in a Frontier League game on Satureay.

Foothill Tech scored the game-winner on a counterattack with about 10 minutes to go.

"We played one of our best games to date but came out on the losing end," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Foothill Tech broke a scoreless game with two minutes left in the first half. Carpinteria goalkeeper Laura Valdez made a great reaction save but the ball went up and the Dragons scored on a header.

Carpinteria tied the score in the second half. Alejandra Garcia placed a perfect ball to Alejandra Alvarez who calmly knocked it in.

"Overall, I was really proud of how hard each of the players played and how hard they fought. It was a physical yet very skilled game. I am very encouraged by our play lately but the clock is ticking and we have to start getting some points if we are to qualify for CIF," said Bryant.

Carpinteria is now 4-7-2 overall and 3-4-1 in the Frontier League.