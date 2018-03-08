Carpinteria Loses to Foothill Tech in Four Sets

Boys Volleyball

Carpinteria took the first set against a strong Foothill Tech team, but the visiting Dragons swept the next three to take the Frontier League match on Thursday. The scores were 24-26, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18.

Jack Gay led the Warriors' attack with 16 kills and three blocks, while Liam Slade added 11 kills.

Libero Jiovani Arciniega played a solid game, picking up 15 digs and setter Luke Nakasone handed out 21 assists.

Carpinteria is now 1-1 in league and on the season.

