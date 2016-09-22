Carpinteria Loses to Hueneme in Early Season Rematch

Girls Volleyball

The Carpinteria girls volleyball team was looking forward to playing Hueneme again after losing to them earlier in the season.

Unfortunately, the results were the same Thursday afternoon, as Hueneme won 25–22, 11–25, 21–25, 12–25.

Outside hitter Corina Porter had a solid game and ended with 12 kills 7 digs, and Gabby Rigonatti notched 3 blocks. Outside hitter Jenny Alanis tallied 9 kills and 4 aces for the Warriors.

Carpinteria fell to 4-3 on the season with the loss, but remains 3-0 in league play. They host the Carpinteria Classic Volleyball Tournament this Saturday.

