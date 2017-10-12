Tennis
Carpinteria Loses to La Reina in TVL Finale, 13-5
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 12, 2017 | 6:24 p.m.
Carpinteria girls tennis suffered a 13-5 loss to La Reina in a Tri-Valley League match on Thursday,
"The energy level was just not there at all today,"said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.
The bright spot, he said, was the play of doubles team Hali Schwasnick and Diana Gonzalez. They won two sets
In singles, Sydney Endow won the last set of the day. "She had a few close sets in the first two rounds as well but showed great poise in the last set," said Bryant.
Carpinteria is 6-11, 0-8 in the TVL.
