Carpinteria Loses to St. Bonaventure In Rain-Shortened Contest

Baseball

Rain cut short a Carpinteria baseball comeback on Friday as the Warriors fell, 4-2, to St. Bonaventure on the road.

Noah Nuno pitched three innings for the Warriors, who played on soggy ground against a Seraphs team that picked up four hits and four runs across four-and-a-half innings.

After dipping below to a 4-0 deficit, Carpinteria fought back into it on the back of a Vance Keiser walk and an RBI hit by Chase Mayer.

But the rally was short-lived as the officials called the game due to unsafe field conditions.

"Conditions were miserable for baseball but we all worked really hard to get the game in," Carpinteria coach Patrick Cooney said. "With just 2 games under our belts, I was impressed with the response to both the conditions and a really tough opponent."

Carp (2-1, 0-1) will host St. Bonaventure at John Calderwood Field on Saturday to make up a previously rain-canceled game.

