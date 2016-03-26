Carpinteria Loses Two Close Games Against Nipomo

Carpinteria couldn't come up with a big hit with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and suffered 3-2 loss to Nipomo in the first game of a softball doubleheader on Saturday.

In the nightcap, the Warriors let a 7-0 lead get away and fell 10-8. Nipomo hit a walk-off grand slam for the win.

Down 3-0, Carpinteria scored a run in the fourth when Amanda Blair doubled home Sierra Diaz.

In the seventh, McKenzie Kephart, Natalia Cabrera and Mikayla Blair singled for a run, and Raquel Cordero was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The Warriors, however, were unable to score the tying run.

Amanda Blair hit a grand slam in the third inning of the second game to get the Warriors off and rolling.

They added three runs in the fourth. Mikayla drove in Kephart and Sierra Diaz tripled to score Arianna Macias.

Cordero scored Mikayla Blair on a long fall ball for Carpinteria's final run.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.