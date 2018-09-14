Saturday, September 15 , 2018, 12:28 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Football

Carpinteria Makes Enough Big Plays to Hold Off Fillmore in Citrus Coast Opener

Quarterback Vance Keiser throws 4 touchdown passes; Jacob Macias, Brady Sturdivan make big plays on defense

Vance Keiser,Carpinteria Click to view larger
Carpinteria quarterback Vance Keiser throws a pass while being pressured by Fillmore’s Tyler Coert. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 14, 2018 | 11:14 p.m.

If you’re going to win football games in the new Citrus Coast League, you better make a lot of big plays.

Carpinteria followed that model on Friday night and defeated visiting Fillmore, 27-14, in an exciting opener of what’s expected to be a very balanced league.

Carpinteria quarterback Vance Keiser threw four touchdown passes, two of them to Brady Sturdivan, and Sturdivan intercepted a pass in the end zone late in the game to preserve the win.

Carpinteria improves to 4-1 on the season while Fillmore falls to 3-2.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors clinging to a 20-14 lead, Jacob Macias made a huge defensive play. On second-and-goal from the 6, he rushed in and tackled Fillmore running back Hugo Virto  for a three-yard loss. The Flashes got the yardage back on the next play, but on fourth down Saviers threw behind his receiver in the end zone.

Carpinteria took over and Keiser threw a quick look-in pass to Sturdivan, who turned it into an electrifying 86-yard play down to the Fillmore 9. 

Brady Sturdivan Click to view larger
Brady Sturdivan celebrates as he runs away from Fillmore defender David Tovar on a 58-yard touchdown play in the third quarter. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

After nearly losing the ball on first and goal, Keiser threw a perfect 11-yard fade to Sturdivan in  the corner of the end zone on second down for 27-14 lead with 8:06 to go.

Saviers drove Fillmore down the field to the Carpinteria 25. After a 5-yard penalty by the Flashes, quarterback Jake Saviers looked for a receiver in the end zone but his pass was picked off and Sturdivan, who returned it to the Carpinteria 40.

Sturdivan and Keiser played big for the Warriors. Sturdivan caught 6 passes for 198 yards and Keiser completed 10 of 12 passes for 283. 

Keiser got Carpinteria on the scoreboard first, throwing a 10-yard strike to Jonathan Mora at 3:23 of the first quarter. Tito Arroyo kicked the PAT.

The Warriors forced Fillmore to punt on its next possession, but the Flashes got the ball back when they stripped it from Keiser and David Rivas recovered at the Carpinteria 8.

Three plays later, Saviers hit Paget Ekelund on a 2-yard touchdown pass. Ricky Calderon’s PAT  tied the score at 7-7 with 52 seconds left in the quarter.

Saviers completed 23 of 39 passes for 242 yards in the game.

Jacob Mata Click to view larger
Jacob Mata of Carpinteria heads to the end zone to complete a 35-yard pass play in the second quarter. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Carpinteria’s Ever Santamaria recovered a fumble by Nunez and the Warriors quickly capitalized to take a 14-7 lead. Keiser hit tight end Jacob Mata over the middle and he rumbled 35 yards for the touchdown.

Saviers and Fillmore came out flying in the second half, but two holding penalties derailed a long drive and the Flashes punted. 

Carpinteria took possession at its 42 and on first down Keiser threw deep to Sturdivan and he used his height advantage to make the catch and scored a touchdown for a 20-7 lead. The Warriors missed the PAT kick.

Nunez, a workhorse running back who rushed for 159 yards on 23 carries, broke off a 56-yard run on Fillmore’s ensuing possession. Carpinteria defensive back Chris Ramirez made a touchdown-saving tackle at the 5, but the Flashes eventually scored two plays later on a 1-yard run by Saviers. The PAT made it a 20-14 game, and Fillmore had all the momentum.

Carpinteria went three and out and the Flashes proceeded to go on a long drive. They marched from their 24 to the Warriors’ 6 in 15 plays. On second-and-goal, Macias caught Virto behind the line of scrimmage for three-yard loss.

That big play provided the Warriors’ defense with a huge lift and they kept the Flashes out of the end zone.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

