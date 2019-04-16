Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, April 16 , 2019, 2:36 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 67º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Man Rescued from Ocean, Arrested on Child-Endangerment Charges

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 16, 2019 | 11:20 a.m.

A Carpinteria man who allegedly left his 6-year-old child in a vehicle for several hours Monday night was later found on a nearby beach and rescued once he swam into the ocean upon seeing a law enforcement helicopter, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said German Noe Sotelo, 39, reportedly pulled over to use a bathroom at Viola Fields on the 6100 block of Carpinteria Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Monday and left his child in the car. 

"The child was left in the vehicle and after waiting for several hours went looking for her dad in the dark parking lot," Hoover said.

The girl asked a custodian at a nearby business for help, and arriving deputies could not find Sotelo, Hoover said.

A Ventura County Air Support helicopter and sheriff's K-9 team responded to search, and the helicopter found Sotelo walking along the beach.

Sotelo reportedly jumped into the water and started swimming away, and was in the ocean for about an hour before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, which had responded along with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department, Hoover said.

Sotelo was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and then will be booked into jail on allegations of child endangerment, Hoover said. 

The girl was uninjured and was reunited with her mother after Child Welfare Services responded and spoke with the mother and child, Hoover said. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 