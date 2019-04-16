Carpinteria Man Rescued from Ocean, Arrested on Child-Endangerment Charges

A Carpinteria man who allegedly left his 6-year-old child in a vehicle for several hours Monday night was later found on a nearby beach and rescued once he swam into the ocean upon seeing a law enforcement helicopter, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said German Noe Sotelo, 39, reportedly pulled over to use a bathroom at Viola Fields on the 6100 block of Carpinteria Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Monday and left his child in the car.

"The child was left in the vehicle and after waiting for several hours went looking for her dad in the dark parking lot," Hoover said.

The girl asked a custodian at a nearby business for help, and arriving deputies could not find Sotelo, Hoover said.

A Ventura County Air Support helicopter and sheriff's K-9 team responded to search, and the helicopter found Sotelo walking along the beach.

Sotelo reportedly jumped into the water and started swimming away, and was in the ocean for about an hour before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, which had responded along with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department, Hoover said.

Sotelo was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and then will be booked into jail on allegations of child endangerment, Hoover said.

The girl was uninjured and was reunited with her mother after Child Welfare Services responded and spoke with the mother and child, Hoover said.

