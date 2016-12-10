Carpinteria Man Arrested on Heroin Trafficking, Weapons Charges

An alleged heroin dealer was arrested Friday in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Kristopher Davis, 46, of Carpinteria, was found in possession of 2.5 ounces of black tar heroin with a small amount of cocaine and methamphetamine packaged for narcotics sales, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

She said deputies also seized two stolen handguns, two rifles and an unregistered pistol.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau, personnel from the Compliance Response Team and patrol deputies in Carpinteria served a search warrant on Davis’ residence in the 1000 block of Elm Avenue.

Hoover said Davis was arrested and booked into County Jail for possession of narcotics for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a narcotics addict in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen firearms and possession of high capacity magazines.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.