Carpinteria Man Arrested in Pizza Parlor Robbery

A 34-year-old man is facing robbery and other felony charges following a hold-up Saturday night at a Carpinteria pizza restaurant.

Cameron Long of Carpinteria was arrested shortly after the robbery at Little Caesars Pizza, 1048 Casitas Pass Road, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“The ... employees reported that a suspect had entered the business, displayed a black handgun, and demanded money from the register,” Hoover said. “The suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

She said deputies initiated a search, and a short time later located Long in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident.

“Sheriff’s deputies obtained evidence connecting Long to the armed robbery at Little Caesars Pizza, as well as evidence indicating he allegedly planned to rob a nearby pharmacy inside a retail store that had closed for the day,” Hoover said.

Long was booked into County Jail on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery, displaying an imitation firearm and altering an imitation firearm, she said.

Bail originally was set at $100,000, but Hoover said he was being held without bond due to a probation violation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.