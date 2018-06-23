Carpinteria Man Jailed After Allegedly Threatening Family Member With a Knife

A 19-year-old man who allegedly threatened a family member with a knife prompted a widespread search of the Carpinteria area Monday afternoon before being detained.

The incident began at about 2:40 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Palmetto Way on a report of a domestic dispute involving two family members, said Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

The suspect, whose name was not available Monday night, allegedly threatened a family member with a knife and then fled, Hoover said.

“As a precautionary measure, an emergency notification was sent to residents requesting they secure their doors and be on the lookout for the suspect, who was armed with a knife and possibly a firearm,” Hoover said.

Deputies spend more than two hours looking for the man, assisted by a county helicopter and a K-9 team.

He eventually was contacted through his cell phone and agreed to surrender to deputies just after 5 p.m., Hoover said. He was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation into the incident was continuing, Hoover said.

