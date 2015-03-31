Carpinteria Man May Face Multiple Felony DUI Charges

Timothy Joseph Siemann allegedly was involved in a series of hit-and-runs before crashing on Highway 154

A Carpinteria man may be facing several felony DUI charges after he allegedly was involved in a series of hit-and-run collisions Saturday night before crashing his SUV on Highway 154.

Timothy Joseph Siemann, 60, suffered serious injuries when his vehicle went off the roadway and ended up in a small ravine shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

That crash occurred after Siemann allegedly was involved in four hit-and-run collisions within 20 minutes on Santa Barbara's Eastside, Santa Barbara police Officer Jaycee Hunter told Noozhawk on Tuesday.

Siemann fled from Santa Barbara, Hunter said, and eventually began driving up Highway 154 toward the Santa Ynez Valley.

Minutes before his final crash, which occurred in the Windy Gap area, he crossed over the double yellow line and sideswiped a vehicle heading the opposite direction, Hunter said.

The driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries, and contacted the California Highway Patrol, Hunter said.

"Two curves later, he drove off the road," Hunter said.

Siemann was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where a blood test determined that he was intoxicated, Hunter said.

Because of his injuries, Siemann was not arrested or booked, Hunter said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department forwarded the case to the District Attorney's Office, alleging four felony counts of DUI, as well as driving on a suspended license, Hunter said.

Siemann has three prior DUI arrests and a suspended license, Hunter said.

An additional felony DUI count and suspended-license count were forwarded to the District Attorney's Office by the CHP, Hunter said.

Kelly Scott, chief deputy district attorney, told Noozhawk that prosecutors were still waiting for reports from the law-enforcement agencies, and had not filed any charges.

