Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:15 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Man May Face Multiple Felony DUI Charges

Timothy Joseph Siemann allegedly was involved in a series of hit-and-runs before crashing on Highway 154

Firefighters remove Timothy Joseph Siemann of Carpinteria from the wreckage of his SUV on Saturday night on Highway 154. Santa Barbara police say Siemann may face multiple counts of felony DUI stemming from a series of hit-and-run collisions earlier that evening in the city.
Firefighters remove Timothy Joseph Siemann of Carpinteria from the wreckage of his SUV on Saturday night on Highway 154. Santa Barbara police say Siemann may face multiple counts of felony DUI stemming from a series of hit-and-run collisions earlier that evening in the city. (Urban Hikers photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol. | March 31, 2015 | 8:39 p.m.

A Carpinteria man may be facing several felony DUI charges after he allegedly was involved in a series of hit-and-run collisions Saturday night before crashing his SUV on Highway 154.

Timothy Joseph Siemann, 60, suffered serious injuries when his vehicle went off the roadway and ended up in a small ravine shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

That crash occurred after Siemann allegedly was involved in four hit-and-run collisions within 20 minutes on Santa Barbara's Eastside, Santa Barbara police Officer Jaycee Hunter told Noozhawk on Tuesday.

Siemann fled from Santa Barbara, Hunter said, and eventually began driving up Highway 154 toward the Santa Ynez Valley.

Minutes before his final crash, which occurred in the Windy Gap area, he crossed over the double yellow line and sideswiped a vehicle heading the opposite direction, Hunter said.

The driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries, and contacted the California Highway Patrol, Hunter said.

"Two curves later, he drove off the road," Hunter said.

Siemann was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where a blood test determined that he was intoxicated, Hunter said.

Because of his injuries, Siemann was not arrested or booked, Hunter said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department forwarded the case to the District Attorney's Office, alleging four felony counts of DUI, as well as driving on a suspended license, Hunter said.

Siemann has three prior DUI arrests and a suspended license, Hunter said.

An additional felony DUI count and suspended-license count were forwarded to the District Attorney's Office by the CHP, Hunter said.

Kelly Scott, chief deputy district attorney, told Noozhawk that prosecutors were still waiting for reports from the law-enforcement agencies, and had not filed any charges.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 