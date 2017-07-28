Carpinteria Man Sentenced to Prison Time for Possession of Heroin for Sale, Gun Charges

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Friday that convicted heroin dealer, Kristopher John Davis, 46, was sentenced to four years and eight months in state prison.

The sentence was the result of a plea relating to his possession of heroin for sale, along with numerous firearms and other weapons.

On Dec. 9, 2016, detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau served a search warrant at the Davis' residence.

During the search, detectives found an illegal assault rifle, two stolen handguns, a shotgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, several illegal martial arts weapons, approximately 2 ounces of heroin, and items used for selling drugs, among other things.

The defendant had been previously convicted of a felony and was not allowed to possess any firearms or ammunition.

On July 26, Davis pleaded to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of being in possession of a controlled substance with a loaded, operable handgun, and one count of possession of heroin for sale, along with an enhancement for possessing the illegal assault weapon.

Dudley commends the efforts of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for its thorough investigation and subsequent arrest, leading to numerous dangerous weapons and a heroin dealer being taken off the streets.

"Clearly, the entanglement of illegal guns and heroin is a deadly combination," she said.