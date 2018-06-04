Carpinteria Man Suspected of Crashing Porsche In Montecito

A Carpinteria man is suspected of driving the Porsche Cayenne that crashed into a power pole on East Valley Road early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Bryan Joseph Coleman, 18, allegedly drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed and crashed into a Southern California Edison power pole after hitting at least five large oak trees around 1:30 a.m., CHP Officer Kevin Taulbee said.

East Valley Road, also known as state Highway 192, is in the CHP’s jurisdiction, and officers have been investigating since the early-morning crash.

The car apparently went out of control on the 2200 block, and was found on its side with airbags deployed, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

No driver or passengers were found at the scene.

Authorities think Coleman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Taulbee said.

Coleman hadn’t been arrested as of Tuesday morning, but investigators were preparing a complaint to send to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Taulbee said.

The car is registered to the Thomas M. Coleman family trust, Taulbee said.

The crash took out the power pole, causing outages for Montecito-area residents, and caused some flooding from burst pipes, he said.

