Carpinteria Mayor, Council Members Endorse Salud Carbajal for Congress

Advice

Joining a growing list of more than 100 elected officials, business and community leaders in endorsing Salud Carbajal for Congress are the mayor and three council members from the City of Carpinteria, announced the Carbajal campaign.

Mayor Gregg Carty, Vice-Mayor Fred Shaw and Councilmen Al Clark and Brad Stein are endorsing Carbajal for Congress because he has proven that he can work across party lines to solve problems that face our communities.

Carbajal is a partner in the Carpinteria Children's Project to enhance services provided to children and families in the community and worked to construct the Franklin Trail to enhance recreational opportunities in Carpinteria.

“We are proud to stand with Salud Carbajal and support his campaign for Congress,” Carty said. “We have worked with Salud to protect our open spaces and coastline and provide much needed services to our families and seniors. We look forward to working with him as our member of Congress."

“I am truly honored to receive the endorsements of Carpinteria Mayor Carty and council members Shaw, Clark and Stein,” Carbajal said. “We have worked together on numerous occasions to protect our environment and a build a stronger local economy. I am looking forward to continue this important work with them and all communities on the Central Coast in Congress.”

Other community leaders already endorsing Carbajal for Congress include:

» Rep. Lois Capps

» Rep. Xavier Becerra

» California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

» Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O’Connell

» Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

» San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf

» Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza

» San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx and council members Carlyn Christianson, Dan Rivoire and John Ashbaugh

Carbajal was raised in Oxnard and graduated from UCSB, the first in his family to go to a four year college. He went on to serve eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004, where he’s established a track record of bringing people together to get results for the Central Coast.

He’s running for Congress to continue fighting for opportunity for middle-class families and to protect the special quality of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast.

Carbajal lives in Santa Barbara with wife Gina and son Michael.

— Cory Black is a publicist representing the Salud Carbajal for Congress Campaign.