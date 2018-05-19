Carpinteria Mayor Outlines Need for Sales Tax Increase for Infrastructure, Police Services

With city facing steep budget shortfalls, Fred Shaw uses State of the Community presentation to make case for 1.25 percent tax hike

Sales tax increases, city finances, Highway 101 and marijuana were the talk of the town at Friday’s Carpinteria State of the Community presentation.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual event, which drew a crowd of more than 100 to the Rincon Beach Club.

Mayor Fred Shaw told the guests the proposed sales tax hike is intended to raise millions of dollars for the city’s infrastructure repair needs, the library and law enforcement services.

“We are at a critical decision point,” he said. “The amount of city revenues and cost-saving measures no longer cover projected shortfalls. In response, we are asking the community about a sales tax increase.”

If voters were to approve a tax hike in November, Carpinteria’s 7.75 percent sales tax would increase by about 1.25 percent. Shaw estimated the new tax would generate about $2.3 million annually.

The City Council is gathering community feedback on whether such a tax increase should go on the ballot, he said.

Shaw said budget shortfalls are cutting into the city’s ability to tend to its deteriorating roads, pavement maintenance projects and other infrastructure needs.

“While we remain in a good financial position, expenses are growing significantly for all services, including street and park maintenance and police services,” he said.

“We are having to use more of our reserves for basic operating costs. Last year, our five-year financial plan identified a shortfall in the millions annually.”

Shaw’s address highlighted a series of initiatives in the works.

Among them, he said, the Linden and Casitas Pass Interchanges Project, which is reconstructing and widening Highway 101 overcrossings at Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road, is moving ahead of the construction schedule. Phase Three is expected to finish in 2019, according to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

“It has been a long, sometimes painful process, but in the end, we are going to see a transportation infrastructure project that will be the envy of other coastal cities,” Shaw said, noting that other pedestrian and bicycle projects are underway.

City staff has been working on drafting a cannabis ordinance, he said, noting that the persistent “cannabis odor has had a major impact on many residents.”

“Commercial growing and storefront retail options will not be allowed within city limits,” he continued. “Thirty percent of all cannabis in the county is grown in the Carpinteria Valley, and the city works closely throughout the county’s regulatory process to ensure this growing industry develops responsibly.”

Shaw acknowledged the aftereffects of December’s catastrophic Thomas Fire, which burned a record 440 square acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and the Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows in Montecito that killed 23 people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of home.

“To my knowledge, not a single (Carpinteria) business closed as a result of the fire and flood,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland