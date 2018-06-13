Carpinteria Middle School Student Accused of Threatening Gun Violence

A 13-year-old male student was arrested Friday after a threat of gun violence was made against Carpinteria Middle School, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies investigating the incident met with school staff, who reported that the threat was made by a student on campus and that he was overheard by fellow students, sheriff's officials said in a news release.

The suspect was arrested on a charge of making criminal threats and was taken to Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, according to officials.

The boy's home was searched, and no operable firearms were located.

School staff notified parents of the incident. The sheriff's department said it plans to increase patrols at all Carpinteria schools next week.

— Noozhawk associate editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at [email protected].