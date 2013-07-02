Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:45 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Morning Rotary Donates Calendar Proceeds to Girls Inc.

By Jill Tyler for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | July 2, 2013 | 8:02 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning is a vibrant service group of community leaders, business owners and volunteers committed to enhancing the community and building positive international relationships.

Every year, the club produces the Carpinteria Calendar and donates all proceeds from sales to nonprofit organizations in the community. The club has donated more than $80,000 to the community since the Carpinteria Calendar was founded in 2005.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria was fortunate to be presented with a generous check for $1,000 to support its programs and scholarships for local girls.

“The Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning is proud to support Girls Inc. and their extensive efforts toward enriching the lives of girls in our community and inspiring them to be strong, smart and bold,” said Rotarian Stefanie Herrington, who also serves on the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Board of Trustees.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves southern Santa Barbara by providing a variety of quality on-site after-school and summer enrichment programs to girls and young women ages 5 to 18 and their families. It is the only all-girl programming offered in the Carpinteria Valley.

“Girls Inc. is honored to receive funds from this generous group of volunteers and business owners,” Executive Director Victoria Juarez said. “They clearly understand the impact of investing in the future leaders of the Carpinteria.”

— Jill Tyler is the director of development for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 