Carpinteria Morning Rotary Donates Calendar Proceeds to Girls Inc.

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning is a vibrant service group of community leaders, business owners and volunteers committed to enhancing the community and building positive international relationships.

Every year, the club produces the Carpinteria Calendar and donates all proceeds from sales to nonprofit organizations in the community. The club has donated more than $80,000 to the community since the Carpinteria Calendar was founded in 2005.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria was fortunate to be presented with a generous check for $1,000 to support its programs and scholarships for local girls.

“The Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning is proud to support Girls Inc. and their extensive efforts toward enriching the lives of girls in our community and inspiring them to be strong, smart and bold,” said Rotarian Stefanie Herrington, who also serves on the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Board of Trustees.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves southern Santa Barbara by providing a variety of quality on-site after-school and summer enrichment programs to girls and young women ages 5 to 18 and their families. It is the only all-girl programming offered in the Carpinteria Valley.

“Girls Inc. is honored to receive funds from this generous group of volunteers and business owners,” Executive Director Victoria Juarez said. “They clearly understand the impact of investing in the future leaders of the Carpinteria.”

— Jill Tyler is the director of development for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.