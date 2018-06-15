Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:43 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Moves to Put 1.25% Sales Tax Measure on November Ballot

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | June 15, 2018 | 4:09 p.m.

A 1.25-percent sales tax measure will be on the November ballot for Carpinteria voters, which would bring in an estimated $2.3 million per year for the city’s general fund.

The City Council voted this week to adopt resolutions creating a Nov. 6 municipal election (with three council seats and the proposed sales tax), and asking the county to consolidate it with the statewide general election.

The City of Carpinteria Public Safety and Vital Services Measure needs majority approval to pass (50 percent plus one vote), and the money could be used for any general revenue purposes.

The proposed ballot language in the city staff report reads:

“To maintain sheriff’s deputies; increase capacity for disaster preparedness/response and communication during wildfires, floods, and other natural disasters; repair streets, potholes; protect local beaches/creeks from water pollution; prevent cuts to local library, senior, youth programs; address homelessness; and other unrestricted general revenue purposes; shall the measure be adopted to establish a 1-1/4-cent sales tax providing an estimated $2,300,000 annually until ended by voters; requiring annual audits, all funds for Carpinteria?”

City leaders have held outreach meetings with residents and conducted a poll, which showed significant support for the tax, according to a staff report.

“At least 50 percent of city sales tax is paid by visitors to Carpinteria who have a significant impact the costs for city services,” reads the proposed tax ordinance.

Most city infrastructure is 50-plus years old, many roads are rated poorly, and the city has a $1.5 million shortfall for maintenance and capital projects, the ordinance states.

The three council seats on the November ballot are the ones currently held by Al Clark, Gregg Carty and Brad Stein. All five members of the council serve four-year terms.

