Carpinteria Needs Extra Boost to Get Past Malibu

Boys Volleyball

Carpinteria's hitting power proved too much for Malibu to handle as the Warriors came away with a four-set win Tuesday.

The Warriors climbed above .500 on the season with their 25-14, 24-26, 25-14 25-21 win.

Outside hitter Liam Shade was a big hitter at the net, getting 15 kills. Middle blocker Ben Medel connected on six kills and hammered down three blocks.



Setter Luke Nakasone also found his groove with 31 assists.

The Warriors (9-8, 8-6) now head off to CIF as a fourth seed. Matchups are yet to be announced.

