Deputies Bust Pot-Growing Operation In Carpinteria

A marijuana-growing operation was uncovered Friday in a Carpinteria home, where Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested four people on drug-related charges.

A warrant was served at the home in the 4800 block of Malibu Drive at approximately 7 a.m., and deputies found nearly 90 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, said Sgt. Mark Williams, a department spokesman.

The arrests were the result of an ongoing marijuana growing investigation, he said.

The house is in close proximity to an elementary school, and contained a sophisticated growing operation in three separate locations on the property, said Williams, who added that a small amount of suspected methamphetamines, packaged and processed marijuana, and evidence of sales of marijuana were found.

Brian Lopez Sr., 52, was arrested on suspicion of possession for sales of marijuana, cultivation of marijuana, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine, Williams said.

Amber Iverson, 27, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines and being under the influence of a controlled substance, and Patrick Bollinger, 37, was also arrested for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance, Williams said.

Irene Hernandez, 49, was also arrested for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamines, he said.

All were booked into County Jail.

Williams said that the investigation is ongoing, and will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for filing of charges.

