Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Notches 3rd Straight League Shutout

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 20, 2016 | 7:54 p.m.

Carpinteria won its third straight Tri-Valley League boys soccer match, blanking city rival Cate, 1-0, on Wednesday.

Cristian Chacon scored the winning goal, and the Warriors’ defense made it stand up.

Chacon took a pass from freshman Eddie Mendoza, dribbled past two Cate defenders and beat the goalkeeper with a strong left-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box.

Coach Leo Quintero praised defenders Joel Vences and Abel Gutierrez along with goalkeeper Captain Edward Delgado in helping the Warriors record their third shutout in league. Delgado made five saves.

“Great hustle in the game came from the starting 11 plus all the players coming off the bench,” Quintero said. “All 19 players have participated in our three league wins, which makes it special for this group and it shows that we don't skip a beat when making the necessary changes.”

The Warriors (3-9-0, 3-0-0) host Malibu on Friday

