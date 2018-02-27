Carpinteria Offense Comes Out Swinging in Softball Opener

Softball

Isabel Studt hit a two-run triple in the second inning and Kayana Diaz blasted a three-run triple in the third, powering Carpinteria to an 11-1 softball win over visiting Cabrillo on Tuesday.

The game was called on the 10-run mercy rule after five innings.

Amanda Blair gave up three hits and struck out six in going the distance.

Diaz led the Warriors at the play, going 3-4 with four RBI and two runs scored.

"I was very pleased on how we opened the season," coach Henry Gonzalez aid. "We hit the ball solidly (10 hits ) and our defense was good."

