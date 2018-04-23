Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:34 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Carpinteria Offense Comes Up Empty in Loss to Nordhoff

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 23, 2018 | 8:07 p.m.

Carpinteria softball returned to the field after a week off and dropped a 1-0 decision to Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League game on Monday.

Nordhoff scored the lone run in the third inning on two hits and an error.

Amanda Blair gave up only four hits and struck out six for the Warriors (8-4, 1-2).

"We hit the ball well but several were right at defensive players and they made plays," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales. "Our defense played very well in the field and Blair was tough on the mound.  Though we had not played in a week (due to five starters being on a school trip in New York), we played with good focus and energy and battled the entire game."

The Warriors play at Hueneme on Wednesday. 
 

