Carpinteria Offense Erupts in 15-1 Win

Baseball

Jonah Spach hit a three-run triple and David Martinez followed with a two-run homer during a seven-run third inning, powering Carpinteria to a 15-1 rout over Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League baseball game Friday at breezy John Calderwood Field.

The win improved Carpinteria's records to 9-5 overall and 2-2 in league. Nordhoff is 5-12, 3-3.

Junior David Martinez earned the victory on the mound for the Warriors as he held Nordhoff to one earned run while scattering six hits. He walked one and struck out three in five innings. Senior left-hander Robert Warren pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh to close out the win.

The pitchers got plenty of offensive support early. Diego Contreras hit two-out RBI single in the first inning and Sal Delgado ripped a two-run double with two outs in the second before the outburst in the third.

Evan Duffield capped the scoring in the sixth inning with a two-out, two-run single.

Malcolm Gordon had two hits and scored three runs, while Delgado ended up with two hits two runs and three RBIs. Spach scored twice and reached base four times, going 1 for 1, with two walks and a hit by pitch..

"The approach to the whole game improved," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The Tri-Valley league intensity is another level up and the players are responding. It was rewarding to see the solid defense and the offensive support for the consistent battery of Martinez and Toby Spach. While it's good to win 2 of 3 on the week, our goal will be to separate these games from the next one and then the next one."

The game was played under protest by Nordhoff after a Ranger was ruled out for having used an illegal bat with two outs in the first inning.

Carpinteria plays Bishop Diego in a two game set beginning Wednesday at home and concluding Friday at Bishop.

Nordhoff…010 000 0 — 1 9 5

Carpinteria…227 022 x —15 9 1

N - Yates, Johnson(4), Mahler(6) and Woll

C - Martinez, Warren(6) and Spach, T.

WP Martinez (1-2)

LP Yates

2B C - Delgado

3B C - Spach, J.

HR C - Martinez (1) 3rd inn., one on.

