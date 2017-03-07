Carpinteria Offense Explodes in Amanda Blair’s Mercy Rule No-Hitter

Softball

The Carpinteria softball team shutout league opponent Malibu in impressive fashion on Tuesday with a 17-0 victory.

Kayana Diaz, Mikayla Blair, Raquel Cordero, Amanda Blair and Tori Kelley all had three hits apiece to lead a 17 hit offensive attack. Diaz hit a grand slam in the fifth inning.

Carpinteria jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the third inning, and put up seven runs in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Amanda Blair pitched a nine strikeout no-hitter over five innings before the game ended with the mercy rule.

The Warriors host Orcutt Academy on Thursday.

